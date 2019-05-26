Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHEN B. CLOSE

STEPHEN B. CLOSE Obituary
CLOSE, Stephen B. Of Sharon, formerly of Randolph, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Devoted son of the late Harry W. & Frances (Cowan) Close. Beloved husband of Barbara H. (Wise) Close. Loving father of Aimee Close of Sharon and Dawna Seekell & her companion Manny Delgado of Taunton. Cherished grandfather of Ari and Daniel. Dear brother of the late Sandra Dennis. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Monday, May 27 at 12pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva at the home of Aimee Close following the burial until 5pm, and 7pm-9pm. Continuing Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm and 7pm-9pm with minyan at 7:30 each night and Friday 10am – 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 27, 2019
