BRESNAHAN, Stephen Stephen Bresnahan, Physician & Humanitarian Dr. Stephen Leo Bresnahan, age 63, of Milton passed away on June 25, 2019, after a courageous and graceful 3 month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Stephen was a graduate of Boston College High School (1974),The College of the Holy Cross (1978) and University of Massachusetts Medical School (1982). He completed his residency at University Hospital in Boston in 1985 and went on to practice internal medicine and geriatrics in the greater Brockton area for over 30 years. He was a dedicated staff member of the Caritas Good Samaritan Medical Center and served as Medical Director at several health care facilities. He has been nominated by the Massachusetts Medical Society as the 2019 Physician of the Year. He was beloved by his patients and colleagues and will be remembered for his professional humility, gentle disposition, kindness and compassion. In 2008, Dr. Bresnahan undertook his first volunteer medical trip to rural Haiti with the Saint Rock Haiti Foundation. With his wife and 3 children, he traveled regularly to Haiti and was beloved by his Haitian colleagues and patients. Eventually Dr. Bresnahan became a member of the Board of Directors of the foundation. He served as the Chair of the Clinical Practice Committee that ensured exemplary care was provided by US practitioners in collaboration with the Haitian staff. He was also a member of the Building Hope Committee that is overseeing the development and construction of an expanded healthcare facility that will better serve this community. Above all, Dr. Bresnahan was deeply devoted to his family and expansive community of friends. The support and love expressed during his brief illness was symbolic of this devotion and the life of service to others that was the foundation of all his actions. Dr. Bresnahan was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Marie (Devlin) Bresnahan. He is survived by his adoring wife of 32 years, Dr. Jocelyn Bresnahan and his cherished children, Hope and future son-in-law Agbi Bajrushi, Sophie and future son-in-law Jackson MacDonald, Gabriel "Gabe" and Lourdina Chery, formerly of Haiti, and whom he called his own. He will always be a cherished son-in-law, brother, uncle, friend and colleague to many. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Daniel Cagney, Rachel Silverman RN and the skilled technicians at the Radiation Oncology Department of the Brigham & Women's Hospital (BWH), Dr. Omar Arnaout of BWH department of Neurosurgery and Dr. Patrick Wen and staff at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. In his final days his family was assisted in tenderly caring for him at home by the Norwell VNA Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Saint Rock Haiti Foundation to ensure that Dr. Bresnahan's hard work and dedication will keep moving forward. Donations can made at www.saintrock.org or by mailing to the Saint Rock Haiti Foundation, 372 Granite Avenue, Suite #1, Milton, MA 02186. A Christian Mass will be celebrated at Saint Agatha Church, 432 Adams Street, Milton, MA on Saturday, July 6 at 10am. Dr. Bresnahan desired to gift his body to science, thus, Visiting Hours and burial are omitted.



View the online memorial for Stephen BRESNAHAN Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019