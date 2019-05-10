BUCKLEY, Stephen Of Medfield, MA, passed away in his sleep on May 9th after a battle with pancreatic cancer.



Steve is survived by Susan (Bliss) Buckley, his loving wife and partner of 47 years, his three children and four grandchildren: daughter, Sarah Rodenhi of Medfield, her husband Kyle and their children Catherine and Owen; son, Daniel Buckley, his wife Laura Luo and their daughter Saya; son, Timothy Buckley of South Boston, his wife Kelsey (Ill) Buckley and their daughter Joanna. He is the brother of John S. Buckley, formerly of Westwood and Gerald Buckley of Duxbury; he was predeceased by his brother, Kevin Buckley of West Roxbury. He is also the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews.



Steve was born in Jamaica Plain, the third of four boys born to the late Stephen and Catherine (Long) Buckley of Millstreet, County Cork, Ireland. Steve graduated from Boston Latin School before receiving degrees from Bowdoin College and Northeastern University. He spent his professional career as a partner at Ernst & Young for over 35 years, eventually leading the life science industry practice.



Steve's lifelong passion could be found on the golf course. Many knew Steve as an active member and past President at Charles River Country Club. He grew up caddying with his brothers at The Country Club in Brookline and attended college thanks in part to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund. Steve would go on to serve as a Treasurer, President and longtime Trustee of the Fund, endowing a scholarship with his brothers John and Gerry in memory of Kevin.



Steve gave his time and support to many causes and organizations, including the Boston Latin School Association and the Northwood School (Lake Placid, NY) as a Trustee; the town of Medfield as a member of the Warrant Committee; and to many aspiring athletes as a patient coach of youth basketball, baseball, and softball.



Visitation Hours are Monday, May 13, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, and the Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 14, at St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre Street, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's memory may be made to the Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Blvd., Norton, MA 02766. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home



617-323-5600 Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019