ADAMSON, Stephen C. Stephen C. Adamson, 84, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at the Brockton VA on September 21, 2020 after a brief battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Irene (Gudowsky) Adamson and brother of the late Cynthia Adamson White. He grew up in Brookline, where he attended The Driscoll School and Brookline High. He graduated from Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania in 1958 and entered the Navy, serving on the USS Searcher (AGR-4) and Boston (CAG-1) receiving The Navy Expeditionary Medal for participating in the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, finishing his military career as Lt Commander. He returned to UPenn and received his Masters at The Annenberg School of Communication and continued to serve another 20 years in the Navy Reserves. As a child, Steve would spend many afternoons with his Driscoll School friends attending batting practice at Fenway Park where he would watch the immortal Ted Williams. Then, they would wait outside the Hotel Kenmore to get the players' signatures. This started his passion for not just baseball but autograph collecting, a hobby that would last a lifetime and grow one of the most varied and impressive collections. Steve's career as an Educational Sales Manager began with A&A Industries and concluded over 35 years later at Interstate Distributors. Steve loved calling on educators in numerous school systems, making many friends along the way. The bonus of being on the road all the time was his ability to browse book stores, antique shops and thrift stores all over the state resulting in his home being filled with an assortment of incredible treasures. He started listening to jazz as a teenager and would go to local clubs to see his beloved Billie Holiday sing. His love of music evolved to classical music and he never stopped listening and learning. He regularly attended The Boston Symphony Orchestra, often staying after to speak to the musicians and conductors. Always reading and wanting to share his knowledge, he wrote many articles on baseball becoming a champion of Shoeless Joe Jackson, Negro League players, and shorter seasons. He was a contributor to Ron Della Chiesa Music America radio program, SABRE and Olde Colony Civil War Group speaking about a variety of topics. Steve's collection of friends was almost as vast as his record and autograph collection. He spoke to many of his childhood friends almost daily and wrote to others from all over the globe to discuss specific points on little known composers, athletes, or political figures. In his 30's when he discovered he couldn't run the bases at the local Stoughton softball game, Steve began running around the block which quickly evolved into long distance running that soon became another passion. He averaged 80 miles a week and ultimately completed 30 marathons, including Boston many times. He was often referred to as someone you could set your clock to, "the guy who runs with the stick" along Route 27 in Stoughton. Steve leaves behind his daughter Jennifer of Chelsea, his former wife Judy Adamson of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, his in-laws Ted and Debbie Wyman of Bourne, his niece Andrea Rock of New York, and his longtime companion Kathleen Keane of Watertown. Steve remained a proud Navy veteran his entire life. He never forgot those he worked for and served with. His family would like to thank the staff at the Brockton VA Hospice. The care and comfort he received was perfectly suited for his quirks. He received a great gift of accepting his short time left and wonderful conversations with friends who expressed their deep love and admiration. Graveside services and burial will be private. In lieu of donations, Steve would want people to go out to vote on his behalf. It was nearly impossible to win a political debate with him, and his answer was Biden. Relatives and friends are invited to leave online messages of condolence at www.stanetskycanton.com
