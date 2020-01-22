|
PLOTNER, Stephen C. Of Weymouth, MA, died January 17th, 2020 at South Shore Hospital from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 70 years old. Steve, a Civil Engineering graduate of Northeastern University, worked in construction and facilities management, and retired in 2018 as Principal Engineer for Cost Data at RS Means in Rockland, MA. He was an active member of Trinity Church in the City of Boston, a member of the Trinity Choir, and for many years a volunteer in the Rosie's Place ministry at the church. Steve loved to sing and cook, and he enjoyed teaching seminars for his former employer during his retirement. He loved his family and his two cats. Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Judith Plotner of Weymouth, and his son Christopher (Nicole) Plotner of Chicago, IL. Steve was born November 5, 1949, the oldest of eleven children of Fred H. and Gladys Plotner. He is survived by his ten sisters and brothers: Bonnie (Steve) Trotter, Susan Plotner, Gwen (Bill) Karl, Sandra Plotner, Rebecca Plotner, Richard (Jayne) Plotner, Daniel (Michele) Plotner, Jonathan Plotner, Jeffrey Plotner, and Jill (David) Clements. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Suzanne Fallucco of Ledyard, CT, 12 nieces and nephews, and 7 grandnieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Gladys Plotner. We give thanks for Steve's ready smile and his life of faith and service. We are also deeply grateful to the many physicians and nurses who cared for him during his illness. The Funeral Service will be at Trinity Church in the City of Boston on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 AM, with private Burial following. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Steve may be made to Trinity Church in the City of Boston, 206 Clarendon St., Boston, MA 02116, or to Rosie's Place, 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020