STEPHEN C. SWENSON

STEPHEN C. SWENSON Obituary
SWENSON, Stephen C. Age 73, of Boston and Mt. Pleasant, SC, formerly of Minnesota, passed away in the company of his loving family May 26th. Beloved husband of Mary E. (Sullivan). Devoted father of Jon and Erik of Minnesota, Katelin of New York, Kelsi of Georgia, and Patrick Swenson of Louisiana. Cherished grandpa of Jaclyn, Serena, Garret, Mitchell, Alicia, Rachel, and William Swenson. Dear brother of Jack and his wife Kathy Swenson of Minnesota. Son-in-law of Jean Sullivan of Milton. Also survived by caring cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday, 4 to 8 PM. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Friday morning, at 10:30. Interment is private. Retired Vice President of Haemonetics, Braintree. Donations may be made in his memory to . For complete obituary and website please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
