|
|
ALDRICH, Stephen, Cannon In Memoriam Stephen Cannon Aldrich Stephen Cannon Aldrich died peacefully in the garden room at the Gifford Medical Center in Randolph Vermont, on the afternoon of Tuesday July 7th, with his wife and children at his side. He was sixty-four. A serial entrepreneur, he was well-known for his passionate commitment to his ideals, his generosity, his intellect, and his energetic engagement with community, business, world affairs, and with the world of ideas. Services pending. To read his obituary, please visit www.MyCancerDB.com.
View the online memorial for Stephen, Cannon ALDRICH
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020