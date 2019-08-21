Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
STEPHEN CHARLES LIMONE

STEPHEN CHARLES LIMONE Obituary
LIMONE, Stephen Charles Of Melrose, August 20, 2019, age 68. Loving husband of Vi Limone. Beloved father of Leah Limone & her husband Neil Slyva of Topsfield, Christopher Limone of Wakefield and Brendan Limone & his wife Katharine Mooney of Melrose. Proud grandfather of Paul & Abby Slyva and Marinel Limone. Cherished brother of Pam & Bob McGrath, Doug & Brenda Limone, Jeff & Heidi Limone and Gene & Kathy Limone. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00-7:00PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Gately Funeral Home, Monday morning, August 26th at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations, may be made to Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, c/o Stephen C. Limone Fund, P.O. Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176 or at www.mhsfund.org/donate or to , 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor Boston, MA 02110 or at www.massriwish.org. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
