LIMONE, Stephen Charles Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on August 20, 2019 at the age of 68. He is survived by his loving wife Vi, daughter Leah and husband Neil Slyva and their children Paul and Abby, son Christopher, son Brendan and wife Katharine Mooney and their daughter Marinel, sister Pamela and husband Robert McGrath, brothers Douglas and wife Brenda (Murphy), brother Jeffrey and wife Heidi (Olszewski), brother Gene and wife Kathy (Bruni), and eleven nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and in-laws, he was predeceased by his favorite uncle Richard Limone of Winthrop, MA.
His late mother, Elizabeth (Belli), and her children followed his late father, Louis Limone, wherever the job took him, from Scituate, MA to Devon, PA to Setauket, NY and settling in Melrose, MA in 8th grade where the Limones shared a duplex with Steve's late in-laws, Pauline and Leo Grimes, and their daughter Viola (Reed).
It wasn't long after Steve and Vi locked eyes that they started dating. Despite countless jibes of his four younger siblings, they stuck together through high school and college and have remained inseparable throughout their long, loving marriage of 46 years.
He was a member of the Melrose Lion's Club and the Wyoming Lodge for over 20 years, serving the local community pizza and hot dogs at various fundraising events around town. He was a lawyer, yes, but also a good and decent person who loved a good lawyer joke. His law career spanned 40 years where he took great pride in being the kind of lawyer who respected his clients and treated all those who sought his help or advice like family.
His coaching career spanned nearly two decades, with each of his children taking part in dozens of baseball and basketball teams. This was primarily to spend quality time with his children, but in doing so he also instilled his values and wisdom to a generation of Melrose youth.
Steve cherished time spent with family and friends, enjoyed many weekends and summers at Scobie Pond in Francestown, NH, various lakes throughout NH and ME(Camps Caution and Chaos), and in recent years camps in Lee, ME and Bridgton, ME. He and Vi loved to travel, including many trips across the pond to Europe and behind the wheel here in the states.
During his later years Steve delighted in having all three of his children living nearby and in spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. They loved swimming, fishing, boating, reading Calvin & Hobbes and playing games with Grampa. Many deep discussions were had between Steve and his eldest grandson Paul.
Steve was unequivocally thoughtful, unselfish, and down-to-earth and he never hesitated to make time for those who needed it. He made fast friends with everyone he met, including many very close friends who have grown up alongside he and his bride. He was a great son, caring brother and cousin, thoughtful uncle, loving husband, generous father, and fun-loving grandfather. We were all incredibly lucky to have him in our lives and he will be sorely missed.
Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 3:00-7:00PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Gately Funeral Home Monday morning, August 26th at 10:00AM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund, c/o Stephen C. Limone Fund, P.O. Box 760695, Melrose, MA 02176 or at www.mhsfund.org/donate or to , 133 Federal Street, 2nd Floor Boston, MA 02110 or at www.massriwish.org. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019