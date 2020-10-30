WEBER, Stephen Clyde Father and Loving Brother, Dies at 69 Of Boston, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 69. Steve was born in Erie, Pennsylvania to a big, loving, Irish-Catholic family and lived in New Jersey during his childhood. After obtaining a Bachelor's degree from Boston College and a Master's degree from the University of Rochester, he began a long and successful career in financial services. He settled in Boston, got married, and had a daughter named Caroline. She became the center of his world. When Caroline was young, Steve stepped away from his career to care for her – he drove her to dance classes, played with her and their three pugs, and doted on her constantly. Throughout his life, Steve devoted himself to organizations that he cared about, serving on the boards of the Brimmer and May School and Boston Youth Moves, and on the Parish Council of King's Chapel. He was also an active member of many local aphasia and stroke survivor groups. As Caroline wrote a few days after her father's passing: "He was an eternal optimist, a positive force in a sea of negativity, and he lit up when I walked in the room." In the wake of Steve's passing, those who loved him are reminded of his infectious smile, his love for his daughter, and his inspiring example. More than anything, they are grateful for the time they had with him. Steve is survived by his daughter Caroline Weber and her fiancé Maxwell Horvath of Washington, D.C. He also leaves behind his four siblings: Jody Weber of Chicago, IL, David Weber (Renu Agrawal) of San Francisco, CA, John Weber, and Kate Weber, both of Roanoke, VA. He is also remembered by Caroline's mother, Ellen Wilson of Boston, MA, and by countless nieces, nephews, friends, and admirers who will never forget him. Services private. Steve's family welcomes donations to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston, under the designation "Spaulding Boston," as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Donations can be directed to: giving.spauldingrehab.org