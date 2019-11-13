Home

STEPHEN CORNIE

STEPHEN CORNIE Obituary
CORNIE, Stephen Age 55, of Worcester, MA succumbed to cancer Sept 23, 2019. Survived by parents James Cornie and Ruth Ryals; stepdaughter Karolena; sister Celeste (and David) Riffe; brothers Mark (Amy) Ryals and Kenneth (Eleni) Ryals. A Memorial and Celebration of his Life will be held on Nov. 18, 6:30-9:30pm at the Charles River Museum of Industry & Innovation, 154 Moody Street, Waltham, MA 02453 (see website for driving and parking directions). All who knew Steve are welcome to share memories!

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
