CURRIE, Stephen Of Danvers, age 62, died July 9, 2020. A longtime employee at Boston Children's Hospital, he leaves three sons, Max, Zachary, and Evan, who was Steve's little buddy, all of Danvers, his wife, Lina Currie of Danvers, his sisters, Susan McNeill of Kittery, ME and Mary Trecartin of Danvers, and his nieces and nephew, Kristin Richard, Nicholas Richard, Katelyn Trecartin, Kelcey "Dubba" Trecartin, and Rebecca Currie-Mugford. He was predeceased by his sister, Melinda Currie. Visiting Hours are Monday from 4-7PM in C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS SQUARE. Attendees at the Visitation or Service are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing, and are respectfully asked for no physical contact with the family. All other Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For full obituary, directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.LyonsFuneral.com C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020