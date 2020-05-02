|
CROSBY, Stephen D. Died on April 23, 2020 in Melrose, MA from complications due to COVID-19. Stephen is survived by daughter Laura Maaskant, her husband Michiel Maaskant, and granddaughters Lola and Heidi. Dear brother to Mary Crosby, Cara Crosby, Robert Crosby, and Evelyn McGraw. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings, all Services will be held privately. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020