CUTLER, Stephen D. Stephen D. Cutler, 84, a successful investment manager and philanthropist, and beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle, died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 after a sudden illness. Admired for his business acumen, leadership and generosity, Steve will be remembered above all for his warmth, kindness and easy sense of humor so treasured by his family and friends. Steve was born and raised in Quincy, MA, son of Henry and Lillian Cutler, and older brother to Robert (Robbie) Cutler, who predeceased him. He graduated in 1957 from Brown University, where he made enduring friendships as a member of the Pi Lamda Phi fraternity. In 1959, Steve met Alice, the love of his life, and they shared a remarkable 60 year marriage. With Alice's encouragement, Steve earned his MBA at Babson College and embarked on a successful career in investment management. In 1962, Steve was called to serve his country in the Air National Guard. Upon his return, Steve earned leadership positions at the Massachusetts Company, Baring America, and ultimately Essex Investment Management, where, since 1989, he was President and Senior Portfolio Manager. Steve was active in the community and an engaged philanthropist. He supported numerous causes, but was most passionate about Babson College, Combined Jewish Philanthropies and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Steve served as a Trustee of Babson, where he and Alice established the Stephen D. Cutler Center for Investments and Finance, a world-class lab that advances financial education for the entire Babson community. Most of all, Steve was a model for how to live a meaningful life. He built an extraordinary legacy of learning, listening, laughing often and giving back. He achieved success in his career yet always acted with humility, gratitude and kindness. He worked hard yet also found plenty of time to enjoy golf at Willowbend, bridge, travel, the Red Sox and his grandchildrens' sporting events, school plays and Parcheesi games. Steve is survived by his wife Alice, his children Ellen (David), John (Rebecca) and Nancy (Mark), grandchildren Henry, Ben, Molly, Erin, Thomas, Coco and Zeke as well as many devoted nieces and nephews. He will be missed. Donations may be made in Stephen D. Cutler's memory to Babson College, Office of Advancement, 231 Forest Street, Wellesley, MA 02457; Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High Street, Boston, MA 02110; or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Services were private.





