DiTULLIO, Stephen D. Age 65, of Littleton, July 16th, 2019. Survived by his wife Suzanne (Maslen) DiTullio, his children, Christalle Auger and her husband David of Hudson, Lindsey Kersten and her husband James of Worcester, Emmalee Kiernan and her husband Nicholas of Groton, and Stephan DiTullio of Littleton. Also survived by nine grandchildren, four brothers, five sisters and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather to honor and Celebrate Stephen's Life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to: MGH, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019