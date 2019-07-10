KENNEDY, Stephen D. Of Falmouth, MA, died July 8, 2019. Sadly, the family of Stephen announces his passing at home. Stephen is survived by his wife Allison (Love), daughter Megan and her husband Mark Manning of San Diego, CA, his predeceased son Ryan, daughter Karly and her husband Nolan Green of Port Hueneme, CA, and son Skyler. Stephen was the son of Jack and Edith Kennedy, and is survived by brothers John, William and his wife Sheila, Gregory and his wife Nicole, Douglas, and sisters Debbie (Netto) and her husband John, and Nancy (Calfee) and her husband Joe, his first wife and dear friend Celeste Vascik. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Stephen served proudly as a US Navy Corpsman in the 1970's, and remained very active in assisting Veteran causes through the Falmouth Military Support Group, s, as well as Veteran's Day and local Memorial Day services across Cape Cod. After Stephen's military service, he graduated with honors from Salve Regina College's Nursing Program, and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. A Wake for Stephen will be held at Chapman, Cole, and Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main St., FALMOUTH, MA from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to either the or The Falmouth Military Support Group. Stephen will be buried at sea in a private family ceremony. For online guest book and directions, please visit ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth, MA - 508.540.4172 Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019