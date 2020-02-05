|
MAVRELLIS, Stephen D. Age 70, of Windham, NH, died unexpectedly on Monday at Parkland Medical Center, Derry, NH. Steve was born in Boston, MA, where he grew up and was educated. Upon graduation, Steve enlisted in the US Marine Corps at the age of 17 and completed 2 tours of duty in Vietnam. He was very proud to be a Marine. After the Marines, Steve worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, followed by a long career in sales and management in the automotive industry. He is survived by his wife and best friend for over 45 years Linda (Quint) Mavrellis of Windham, NH, sister Marianne and her husband Ted Gadomski of Norwood, MA, brother James Mavrellis of Boston, MA, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jeff and Carol Quint of Virginia, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Friends and relatives are invited to Calling Hours on Friday, Feb. 7th, from 4-6 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 6 PM, and Celebration of Life dinner at 6:30 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd., WINDHAM, NH. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Post, 18 Railroad Ave., Derry, NH 03038, or to the , 399 Silver St., Manchester, NH 03103. For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com
