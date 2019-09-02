|
|
KELLY, Stephen E. "Mike" Of Norwood, formerly of Newton, passed away on September 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Stephen P. and Emiline "Elsie" (Boyle) Kelly. Husband of Janet (Hill) Kelly of Norwood, formerly of Newton. Father of Stephanie O'Leary and her late husband Barry J., Janis Springham and her late husband Jack, Stephen P. Kelly and his wife Jean, Kerry Gentile and her husband Mark. Brother of the late John J. Kelly and his late wife Barbara, the late Barney Kelly and his wife Janet, the late Paul Kelly and his late wife Carol and James Kelly and his wife Kathryn of Newton. Grandfather of Dacey Wilson and her husband Brian of Newburyport, Joseph D. O'Leary and his wife Natasha of Weymouth, Kelly Ann Theriault and her husband Joseph of Roslindale, Kerin O'Brien of Plainville, Kristen Springham of Norfolk, Kevin Kelly of Northbridge, James Kelly of Walpole, Jillian Kelly of Walpole, Nicholas Gentile and his wife Jaclynn of Wilmington and Breanna Gentile of Sneads Ferry, NC and Norfolk, MA and his late granddaughter Michelle Amanda Gentile. His only great-grandchild is Ruby B. Wilson of Newburyport. He also is the uncle of several nieces and nephews. Mike was a great athlete, scouted by the Red Sox at an early age. He played for the Chicago Cubs farm team and the New Brunswick, Canada baseball league. He was an avid golfer and a member of the New England PGA. A lifelong member of the American Legion George D. Carson Post 141 in Newton Centre and a United States Marine Corp veteran. A Visitation will take place at Gillooly Funeral Home in NORWOOD, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at St. Timothy's, Norwood, MA. Gillooly Funeral Home GilloolyFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for Stephen E. "Mike" KELLY
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019