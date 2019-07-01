Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHEN E. WOLFE

WOLFE, Stephen E. Age 71, of Andover, formerly of Hull on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Madeline (Tenaglia). Devoted father of Andrea & Chris Incollingo, Marrissa Wolfe and Lauren Carroll. Loving son of Clara (Zuckerman) Wolfe of Hull and the late Sidney M. Wolfe. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Brian, Amya, Aliyah, Stephen, and Julian Incollingo. Dear brother of Gary Wolfe. A memorial service will be held at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, on Sunday, July 7, at 12:00pm, where a celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/manage/steve-wolfe-memorial-fund
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019
