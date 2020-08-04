Boston Globe Obituaries
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
the Gardens Cemetery,
, 670 Baker St.,
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
STEPHEN EMMANUEL COQ

STEPHEN EMMANUEL COQ Obituary
COQ, Stephen Emmanuel Of West Roxbury, formerly of Attleboro and Hyde Park, July 30, 2020. Loving son of Marie Yolene Delma and her husband Gregory Pierre of Attleboro. Dear brother of Stacy Coq and her fiancé Bruno Barbosa of Stoughton. Beloved grandson of Marie Yolene Delma of Dorchester. Also survived by several loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside Funeral Service Friday at 11 a.m. at the Gardens Cemetery, 670 Baker St., WEST ROXBURY. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-7 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Stephen was a 2010 graduate of Boston Latin School and 2014 graduate of Regis College. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020
