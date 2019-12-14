|
|
CUCINOTTA, Stephen F. Of Watertown. December 13, 2019. Son of Frances T. (Lyons) Cucinotta of Watertown and the late Stephen J. Cucinotta. Brother of Mary Ellen Mooney (Michael) of Tampa, FL, Carol A. Barbato (Richard) and Paul M. Cucinotta (Lynne), all of Waltham; also survived by many nieces & nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Stephen's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Tuesday, December 17th, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday morning, before leaving in procession to The Church of Saint Luke, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Memorials in his name may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019