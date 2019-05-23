DALY, Stephen F. Recently Retired Hub Fire Captain Of West Roxbury, more recently of Foxborough, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara E. (Cody) Daly. Devoted father of Catherine T. Daly and William R. Daly, both of Foxborough. Beloved son of the late William and Phyllis (Bowen) Daly. Loving brother of William M. Daly and Ellen M. Daly both of Norwood. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Son-in-law of Joseph and Mary Cody of Braintree. Vietnam Army Veteran. Retired Captain, Boston Fire Department, most recently of Ladder 6, Ashmont. Member of the American Legion. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, May 28th from 3-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne on Wednesday at 2:30pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephen's memory to The Boston Fire Fighter's Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02118, or to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For directions & guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000 Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 26, 2019