Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN DALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN F. DALY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN F. DALY Obituary
DALY, Stephen F. Recently Retired Hub Fire Captain Of West Roxbury, more recently of Foxborough, passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara E. (Cody) Daly. Devoted father of Catherine T. Daly and William R. Daly, both of Foxborough. Beloved son of the late William and Phyllis (Bowen) Daly. Loving brother of William M. Daly and Ellen M. Daly both of Norwood. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Son-in-law of Joseph and Mary Cody of Braintree. Vietnam Army Veteran. Retired Captain, Boston Fire Department, most recently of Ladder 6, Ashmont. Member of the American Legion. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, May 28th from 3-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne on Wednesday at 2:30pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephen's memory to The Boston Fire Fighter's Relief Fund, 115 Southampton St., Boston, MA 02118, or to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For directions & guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from May 24 to May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now