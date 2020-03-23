|
GALLAGHER, Stephen F. Jr. Of Dorchester, formerly of Milton, passed away suddenly, after a brief illness, Friday, March 20, 2020. Born and raised in Milton, Stephen was a graduate of St. Agatha School and Archbishop Williams High School and had attended Quincy College. He worked at General Dynamics for over 30 years as a Quality Assurance and Inspection Manager in the Missions System division. Stephen was a loving, generous, and giving person, quiet and introspective with a kind heart; he loved music, especially the Beatles and classic rock, was an avid guitarist who played in several bands growing up. He loved to "tinker" and fix things, was fond of woodworking, often making unique hand-crafted ornaments for family and friends at Christmas. He loved to celebrate family, friends and holidays, especially his deep-rooted Irish heritage on St. Patrick's Day. Son of the late Stephen F. and Eileen (Naughton) Gallagher. Father of Christopher Gallagher. Brother of Patrick J. Gallagher. Stephen will forever be remembered by numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family and dear friends. A private family Visitation and Funeral Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Old Colony Hospice, One Credit Union Way, Randolph, MA 02368. Dolan Funeral Home, www.dolanfuneral.com to send the family a sympathy message.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 24, 2020