HASENFUS, Stephen F. Of Norwood, passed away suddenly on December 26, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (Weir) Hasenfus. Devoted father of Katherina M. Hasenfus of Norwood and Anna M. Hasenfus of Norwood. Brother of William Hasenfus of FL, David Hasenfus of Sandwich, Paul Hasenfus of Norfolk and Robert Hasenfus of Bourne. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Sean Bodensiek. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Robet W. and Theresa M. (Paquette) Hasenfus. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 8:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 8:30am-10:30am. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the American Diabetes Assoc., 260 Cochituate Rd., #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019