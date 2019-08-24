Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHEN F. MCDONOUGH

STEPHEN F. MCDONOUGH
McDONOUGH, Stephen F. Of Naples, FL formerly of Needham. August 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane (Compagnone) McDonough. Devoted father of Reginald McDonough of Lincoln, RI; Marya Toffey and her husband Ryan of Hanover, MA; Brian Compagnone and his wife Lesley of Arlington, VA. Brother of Patricia McDonough of Boston. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Stephen is a late retired social studies school teacher at Bellingham High School. Graduate of Boston State College and received his Masters in Education from Suffolk University. Member of the Glen Eagle Golf & Country Club of Naples, FL and former member of the Needham Golf Club. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Tuesday, August 27, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Monday, August 26, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephen's memory to the . For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
