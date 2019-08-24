|
|
McDONOUGH, Stephen F. Of Naples, FL formerly of Needham. August 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Diane (Compagnone) McDonough. Devoted father of Reginald McDonough of Lincoln, RI; Marya Toffey and her husband Ryan of Hanover, MA; Brian Compagnone and his wife Lesley of Arlington, VA. Brother of Patricia McDonough of Boston. Also survived by 5 grandchildren. Stephen is a late retired social studies school teacher at Bellingham High School. Graduate of Boston State College and received his Masters in Education from Suffolk University. Member of the Glen Eagle Golf & Country Club of Naples, FL and former member of the Needham Golf Club. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Tuesday, August 27, at 10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 11:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Monday, August 26, from 4-8pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephen's memory to the . For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019