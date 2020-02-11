Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia Parish
Winchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN MCELENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN F. MCELENEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN F. MCELENEY Obituary
McELENEY, Stephen F. Of Mora, Minnesota, formerly of Arlington, passed away on February 8th. Loving brother of Michael P. McEleney of Arlington, Donna M. Mahoney of Arlington and Patrick J. McEleney of Tokyo, Japan. Dear uncle of Patrick M. McEleney and also survived by many cousins and extended family. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Saturday, at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Friday, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to MSPCA at mspca.org/boston at lung.org/donate or a . Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -