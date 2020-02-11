|
|
McELENEY, Stephen F. Of Mora, Minnesota, formerly of Arlington, passed away on February 8th. Loving brother of Michael P. McEleney of Arlington, Donna M. Mahoney of Arlington and Patrick J. McEleney of Tokyo, Japan. Dear uncle of Patrick M. McEleney and also survived by many cousins and extended family. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON, on Saturday, at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Friday, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to MSPCA at mspca.org/boston at lung.org/donate or a . Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020