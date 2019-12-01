|
|
SAVILONIS, Stephen Francis June 15, 1943 - November 4, 2019. Formerly of Somerville & Hyannis, MA & Estero, FL. Died peacefully with his sister and brother-in-law by his side at Avow Hospice, Naples, FL, as a result of COPD. Retired from New England Deaconess Hospital Boston, MA.
Sgt. Savilonis served in U.S. Air Force, based in Lakenheath Air Force base, Suffolk, England, with the Tactical Fighters Squadron (F-15E Strike Eagle), serving during the Vietnam War. Steve will be interred on December 5, 2019, at 12:30PM, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA, with full Military Honors.
Steve will join his father, Corporal Steve Savilonis U.S. Marine WWII, and his mother, Kathleen Theresa Savilonis (Rooney), Dublin, Ireland.
Steve leaves behind his sister, Kathleen Mary MacLellan, and his brother-in-law, Richard Leo MacLellan of Estero, FL, formerly of Falmouth, MA. He was a loving uncle to Christopher, Stephen, Jason, and Derek, and a great-uncle to Zachary, Victoria, Samantha, Madeline, and Wyatt Bell.
In lieu of donations, a simple act of kindness, something Steve always did.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019