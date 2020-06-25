|
BARRASSO, Stephen G. Of Falmouth, MA, formerly of Allston, MA, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at age 65. A famous philosopher once wrote, "Without music, life would be a mistake." The death of a great musician can create a collective sense of loss and nostalgia. Steve was an accomplished musician and pianist. His love for music forever surrounded his life. As a graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, he spent his earliest career as a drummer before becoming an A&R Manager for several successful music groups, including The Joe Perry Project, Aerosmith, and The James Montgomery Band, to name a few. Steve had a passion for the sea which brought him to call Falmouth, MA, his home for the past several decades. His fondest days would find him by the ocean in the warmth of the sun, reading his favorite book. Steve's recent career as a realtor for Kinlin Grover in Falmouth, MA, enabled him to share his love of Falmouth by making it home to many other families. He was a lover of life and lived his life to the fullest in his own way. He will be remembered as fun, kindhearted and a true gentleman. Son of the late Anthony and Aurella Barrasso, he is survived by Lucille Maregni and her husband Peter of Reading, Anthony Barrasso and his wife Donna of Cambridge, and Sharon Carrafiello and her husband Thomas of Framingham, nieces Nancy Dunkman and Makayla Carrafiello, nephews Tony Barrasso, Thomas Barrasso, and Dylan Carrafiello, great-niece Nora Dunkman. Steve's life was surrounded by the love of a large family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom he held very close to his heart. He leaves behind his beloved companion, Kathleen Hazell of Sarasota, FL. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be announced separately as arrangements are finalized. Donations in Stephen's memory can be made to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2020