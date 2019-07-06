Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill Street
Reading, MA
STEPHEN G. "BROWNIE" BROWN

STEPHEN G. "BROWNIE" BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Stephen G. "Brownie" Of Naples, FL, formerly of Reading, July 4. Beloved father of Stephen E. Brown & wife Erin of Reading, Danielle Loring & husband Jason of Tewksbury, Jaqueline Owen & husband Thomas of MT & Michelle Brown of Boston. Loving brother of Judy Brown of Marblehead, Martha Copland of NC, Alan Brown of Wenham, and Daniel Brown of NH. Also survived by his 9 beloved grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019
