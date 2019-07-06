|
|
BROWN, Stephen G. "Brownie" Of Naples, FL, formerly of Reading, July 4. Beloved father of Stephen E. Brown & wife Erin of Reading, Danielle Loring & husband Jason of Tewksbury, Jaqueline Owen & husband Thomas of MT & Michelle Brown of Boston. Loving brother of Judy Brown of Marblehead, Martha Copland of NC, Alan Brown of Wenham, and Daniel Brown of NH. Also survived by his 9 beloved grandchildren. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glen Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116. For obit/guestbook, mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2019