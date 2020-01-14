|
|
McCUSKER, Stephen G. Of Beverly, Stephen G. McCusker, age 61, died January 9, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Gerard and Dorothea (Cunniff) McCusker. He was born and raised in Jamaica Plain, formerly of Templeton, MA. In 1992, Stephen suffered a cardiac arrest resulting in a brain injury and for the next twenty-eight years Steve's life would lead him on a journey of several care facilities winning many hearts and countless friends. Despite his disability and limitations, Stephen lived each moment and opportunity to the fullest. Stephen loved and cherished each one of us. He was a loving, generous man who never complained about his poorly dealt hand in life. He is survived by his brother Daniel and wife Jean of Jamaica Plain; sister Elizabeth and wife Gina of Berwick, ME; nephews Austin of Jamaica Plain, Joshua of Gloucester and niece Eleanor of Old Town, ME; children Stephen, Jr. and wife Amanda of Washington, son Ryan of Tennessee; daughter Catrina and former wife Cathy of North Carolina; five grandchildren and many loving cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Gerard and Dorothea (Cunniff) McCusker, formerly of Jamaica Plain. Funeral Services will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours prior from 12 to 1p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to Care One Essex Park Activities Department. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home (978) 922-1113 www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020