Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN MCCUSKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN G. MCCUSKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN G. MCCUSKER Obituary
McCUSKER, Stephen G. Of Beverly, Stephen G. McCusker, age 61, died January 9, 2020. He was the beloved son of the late Gerard and Dorothea (Cunniff) McCusker. He was born and raised in Jamaica Plain, formerly of Templeton, MA. In 1992, Stephen suffered a cardiac arrest resulting in a brain injury and for the next twenty-eight years Steve's life would lead him on a journey of several care facilities winning many hearts and countless friends. Despite his disability and limitations, Stephen lived each moment and opportunity to the fullest. Stephen loved and cherished each one of us. He was a loving, generous man who never complained about his poorly dealt hand in life. He is survived by his brother Daniel and wife Jean of Jamaica Plain; sister Elizabeth and wife Gina of Berwick, ME; nephews Austin of Jamaica Plain, Joshua of Gloucester and niece Eleanor of Old Town, ME; children Stephen, Jr. and wife Amanda of Washington, son Ryan of Tennessee; daughter Catrina and former wife Cathy of North Carolina; five grandchildren and many loving cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Gerard and Dorothea (Cunniff) McCusker, formerly of Jamaica Plain. Funeral Services will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours prior from 12 to 1p.m. Contributions may be made in his name to Care One Essex Park Activities Department. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Campbell Funeral Home (978) 922-1113 www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -