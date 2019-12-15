Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Marsh Post 442
5 Greenough Blvd.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for STEPHEN WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN G. WALSH


1969 - 2019
STEPHEN G. WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Stephen G. Of Winchendon, MA, passed away suddenly on December 8. He was 50. A longtime resident of Belmont, MA, he is survived by his wife, Evelin (Bueno) Walsh, and his beloved three children, Stephanie, Christopher, and Kiana Walsh. He leaves behind his parents William G. Walsh and Kristine Larson, as well as his sister, Erika (Walsh) Fitzpatrick and brother-in-law, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and his beloved nieces and nephew. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends that were like family, and he will be truly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 5, from 1 to 4 pm, at the American Legion Marsh Post 442, 5 Greenough Blvd., Cambridge, MA 02138. In lieu of flowers, and to help offset expenses, as well as provide for his wife and children, a Go Fund Me page has been set up, please visit this link to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stephen-g-walsh-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 16, 2019
