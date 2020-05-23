|
OLSZEWSKI, Stephen H. Age 79, known affectionately as "Ski" to friends and co-workers, died unexpectedly at his home in Stoughton on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elaine F. (Sacramona) Olszewski. Born in Boston, he was raised in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School. Mr. Olszewski served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1963, after three years of Honorable Service. He returned home to Hyde Park and joined the Boston Fire Department, working in Jamaica Plain at Engine 28 & Ladder 10 for many years, retiring in 2005 after over 39 years of service. He also worked part-time as a Meat Cutter at the Stop & Shop in Stoughton for over 25 years, retiring several years ago. In his free time, Ski enjoyed saltwater fishing down the Cape, tinkering around his yard and pool and spending time with his beloved family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Bruce Olszewski and his fiancée Kristine Gomes of Easton, Scott Olszewski and his wife Kim and Julie Cappelleti, all of Whitman, and Dennis Olszewski and his wife Erin of Avon. He was the brother of Philip Olszewski and his wife Judy of Plainville. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Ski's memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020