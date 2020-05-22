|
BRADY, Stephen Hassett Passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020. He was 78. Beloved husband of Gail, father of Sheila, Stephen, Jr., and Sean; grandfather of Stephen Connor; survived by sister Jane, by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and stepgrandchildren; and brother of the late William, John, Margaret, and Natalie Brady. Steve spent most of his summers in North Falmouth, MA, and retired there in 2006. He was a former resident of Newton, MA, Wellesley, MA, and Jupiter, FL. Steve graduated from St. Sebastian's School, Georgetown University, and Boston College. The first president of the St. Sebastian Alumni Association, Steve remained an active member of that community to the end. Donations can be made in Steve's memory to St. Sebastian's School, 1191 Greendale Ave., Needham, MA 02492 or online: stsebs.org/support/ways-to-give A Memorial will be held at a later date. Please visit stevebradyforevermissed.com for full obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020