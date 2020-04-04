|
CONNOLLY, Stephen Henry Jr. Age 94 of Yarmouth Port died Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Thelma E. (Hardy) Connolly. Son of the late Stephen Henry and Anna (Simmons) Connolly. Father of Stephen R. Connolly and his wife, Paula of Sandwich, Janice S.C. Petrie and her husband, Mike of Topsfield. Grandfather of Alison Bruno of Sandwich, Christopher Connolly of Woodstock, NH, Kristen J.C. Petrie and her husband, Kevin Eaton of Newmarket, NH, David Petrie and his wife, Samantha of Haverhill and Daniel Connolly of Sandwich. Great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren. Brother of Dorothy Seibert of Whitman, Robert Connolly of Oceanside, CA, and the late Timothy Connolly. Stepbrother of Joseph Foley of Canton and the late Virginia Foley Borroni, Josephine Foley Piona, Tom Foley. Interment will be private and a celebration of Steve's life will follow at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the or to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020