Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
La Forge Casino Restaurant
186 Bellevue Avenue
Newport, RI
STEPHEN I. LIPMAN


1941 - 2019
STEPHEN I. LIPMAN Obituary
LIPMAN, Stephen I. Age 78, of Newport, RI and Boston, MA, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, of cancer, at his home in Boston. He was the husband of Nancy (Mercier) Isherwood, and the late Marguerite (Jordan) Lipman. Born in Boston to the late Jack H. Lipman and Dora (Solov) Lipman Michaelson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Roger Lipman, his wife Jasmine, and their triplets, Maxx, Amelia, and Frankie of Arlington, MA, Jake Lipman and her husband Philip Rothman of New York, NY, Andrew Lipman of Brooklyn, NY, and Katherine Lipman of Somerville, MA. He is also survived by his stepson Christopher Isherwood of Newport, RI, and close family friend, Elisa Franklin of Randolph, MA. A Celebration of his Life will be held at La Forge Casino Restaurant, 186 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI, on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1 to 4 pm. Donations in his name can be made to Save the Bay (Narragansett Bay), at www.savethebay.org

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 22, 2019
