NARVA, Stephen Ira Stephen passed away at the age of 64 on Friday, August 21, 2020, from a traumatic brain injury in his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Sarah Narva; and his adored children, Jacob Narva, Rachel Slader, and Kevin Slader. He also leaves behind his cherished mother, Cyra Narva; and siblings, Ann Fenton, Nancy Soja, and Thomas Soja; as well as many other loving family members. He was predeceased by his beloved father, Louis Narva. Steve cherished family above all else and we miss him. Stephen was a CPA and executive in the corrugated business who made his mark in the industry in more ways than one, always jumping at any opportunity to bring his analytical mind to bear. He was the kind of man who was on the cover of a trade magazine, then hung a friend's photoshop parody of the cover in his home. He was a deliberate man who thought things through fully without taking himself too seriously. He spent every day as if he was on top of the world and was excited for things to come. He loved to golf, especially once he convinced his wife to golf with him. He was a force, a huge energy, and a joy to be around. His family would like to thank everyone who has offered their thoughts and prayers. Graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's name to The Alzheimer Foundation, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate, or The Brain Trauma Foundation, www.braintrauma.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020