ALLEN, Stephen J. Jr. Of Dorchester, passed away on April 13 from COVID-19. Steve leaves behind his wife Susan, his daughter Lisa Allen Brown and her husband Robert of Abington, son John Allen and wife Diana of Melrose, son Thomas Allen and wife Sarah Cronin of Providence, RI, daughter Jennifer (Allen) Coughlan and husband Paul of Quincy, and daughter Rosemary Allen of Brooklyn, NY. Beloved son of the late Anna and Stephen Allen, Sr., Steve is survived by sisters Jean Sweeney and her partner Greg Kelley of Medford, Marty Allen of Milton and Mary Allen of Florida. He was beloved "Papa" to Abigael, Anna and Marley Brown, Cora and Shea Coughlan, and Johnny Lee Allen. He is also survived by nephews Dan Tempesta, Jr. and Michael Sweeney and their families, along with many friends. He will be greatly missed. Interment will be private with a Celebration of Life to take place at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020