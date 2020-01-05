Boston Globe Obituaries
|
STEPHEN J. BONKOWSKI

STEPHEN J. BONKOWSKI Obituary
BONKOWSKI, Stephen J. Of Westwood and Popponesset Beach, formerly of Dedham, MA and Norwich, CT, suddenly and unexpectedly passed January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna (Kelley) Bonkowski. Devoted father of Kelley Bonkowski of Yarmouth, Molly and Evan Haberl of Dracut and Daniel Bonkowski of Westwood. Loving grandfather of Charlie Brooks Haberl and soon to be baby boy Shaw. Stephen is a graduate of UConn and Lehigh University. He is survived by his mother Pauline Bonkowski of Griswold, CT and his siblings, Andrea Besky of Lords Point, CT, Stanley Bonkowski of Carthage, MO and Jacquelyn Jamrock or Griswold, CT. Also survived by nieces, Sarah Besky and Leigh Bonkowski and nephews Kristopher Bonkowski, Seth Besky and Nicholas Jamrock. Stephen worked in higher education for many years, most recently at Massachusetts Bay Community College. Steve also was a realtor with Caldwell Banker, Dedham, MA. Stephen lived life to the fullest; he loved traveling and going to the beach in Popponesset with his friends and family. Stephen was an avid sports fan, an active runner and he loved playing basketball on Friday nights. Visiting Hours Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High Street, DEDHAM, MA. Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Saint Margaret Mary Church, 845 High Street, Westwood, MA 02090 at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cardiovascular Center at Tufts Medical Center, Development Office, Tufts Medical Center, 800 Washington Street #231, Boston, MA 02111. Donations can also be made online at giving.tuftsmedicalcenter.org or to The Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
