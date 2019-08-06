|
BOWKER, Stephen J. Age 58, of Wilmington, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on August 5, 2019. Stephen was the beloved husband of Janice (Annunziata) Bowker, devoted father of Stephen John Bowker, Jr. & his girlfriend Sarah E. Young and Anthony John Bowker all of Wilmington, cherished son of the late Wilfred J. and Bernice E. (Kondrup) Bowker, dear brother of Edward W. Bowker & his wife Elaine of Las Vegas and James D. Bowker & his wife Jennifer Borman of Cranston, RI, uncle of Isabella and Benjamin Bowker, son-in-law of Anthony Annunziata & his wife Zsa Zsa of Woburn. Stephen is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Abundant Life Christian Center, 173 Church St., (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, August 9th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Stephen's name may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284; Wilmington High School Athletic Account, 159 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887 or to the Wilmington Band Parents and Friends Association; P.O. Box 733, Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019