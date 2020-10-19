BURNS, Stephen J. Of Braintree, formerly of Milton, passed away Oct. 16th. Cherished husband of Clare (Macdonald). Loving father of Michelle Andrews and her husband Bill of Quincy and Matthew Burns and his wife Tricia of Whitman. Grandfather of Colleen and Stephen Andrews and Jason and Aaron Burns. Brother of Jane Kamm of CT, Marge Rostedt of Westminster, Eleanor Allard of NH, Anne Ulfelder of TX and the late Kathleen Burns, Mary Miller, Frank Burns, Martha Bray and Sheila Toohy. Also survived by his lifetime best friend Tom Harrington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, Quincy. Visiting Hours Friday, 4-7 PM at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, QUINCY. Burial will be private. In memory of Stephen, donations may be made to PKD Foundation
, 1001 E101 St. Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.