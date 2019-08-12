Boston Globe Obituaries
STEPHEN J. CHAPPIE Sr.

STEPHEN J. CHAPPIE Sr. Obituary
CHAPPIE, Stephen J. Sr. Age 74, of Shelby, NC, formerly of FL and originally of MA, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, following a sixth battle with cancer. Beloved father, and grandfather, Stephen was a lifelong learner, educator, and gear head. His love for racing, fast cars, and building engines were second only to his love for his family. Stephen was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the Air Force honorably from 1962-1966. He loved his country, and took great pride in his service to protect its freedom. Stephen is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren, along with many extended family members and friends who love him dearly. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
