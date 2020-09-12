1/1
STEPHEN J. COSCIA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COSCIA, Stephen J. Of Hyde Park, September 10, 2020. Beloved son of Annette and the late Stephen F. Coscia. Loving brother of Paul T. Coscia and his late wife Susan. Devoted uncle of Christopher Coscia. Also survived by many cousins. Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, September 15, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury, on Wednesday. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed Wednesday morning at 10:00am at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St. Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 www.apdaparkinson.org All services are under the Covid-19 guidelines. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home

617-323-5600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
1803 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-5600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved