COSCIA, Stephen J. Of Hyde Park, September 10, 2020. Beloved son of Annette and the late Stephen F. Coscia. Loving brother of Paul T. Coscia and his late wife Susan. Devoted uncle of Christopher Coscia. Also survived by many cousins. Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, September 15, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. A Private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury, on Wednesday. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed Wednesday morning at 10:00am at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St. Room C3, Boston, MA 02118 www.apdaparkinson.org
All services are under the Covid-19 guidelines. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600