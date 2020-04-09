|
CROWLEY, Stephen J. Of Needham, MA passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Margaret T. (O'Connor) Crowley. Loving father to Susan Mathews and her husband Richard of Medfield, MA and Deborah Crowley of Newport, RI. Stephen is survived by his brother John Crowley and his wife Mary of West Harwich, MA, and his sister Jeanne Prifti and her husband William of South Yarmouth, MA. Proud grandfather of Ricky, Connor and Makayla Mathews who were three shining lights in his life. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Stephen graduated from Milton High School and continued his studies at Suffolk University as a business major. He worked as an accountant for Raytheon, and finished his career as an auditor for the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. After retirement, Stephen enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. He was generous and kind hearted. His great sense of humor which entertained all who knew him will be greatly missed. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to IPF Foundation in Stephen's Memory ipffoundation.org/donate/ For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020