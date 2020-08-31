DELORENZO, Stephen J. Of Salem, formerly of Revere (Beachmont), age 69, August 28th. Loving husband of Ann (Taylor) DeLorenzo with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Devoted father to Anthony DeLorenzo & his wife Michelle of Beverly, Andrew DeLorenzo & his wife Amanda of Salem. Beloved grandfather to Gianna, Alessia & Rocco. Loving brother to Anthony "DeDe" DeLorenzo, Jr. of Revere & Lisa "Candy" DeLorenzo of Charlestown. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visitation at Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 3-7 p.m. Adhering to the state guidelines & CDC recommendations, face coverings & social distancing practices will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to MGH Cardiology Unit at www.giving.massgeneral.org
