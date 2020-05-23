Home

STEPHEN J. GRIDLEY


1971 - 2020
GRIDLEY, Stephen J. Of Lynnfield, formerly of Peabody, age 48, May 20, 2020, son of the late Ralph W. and Joan (O'Leary) Gridley. Surviving him are two sisters, Anne Ventola and her husband, Mark of Lynnfield and Ellen Lord of Peabody, two brothers, Kevin Gridley and his wife, Brandy of Somers, CT and Michael Gridley of FL, three nieces, Katherine Ventola, Brenna and Alyssa Gridley and two nephews, Stephen Lord and Christopher Ventola. He was also survived by aunts, cousins, godchildren, and a great-niece and nephew. His Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For online condolences, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
