|
|
HURWITZ, Stephen J. Of Brookline, on Dec. 10, 2019. Loving brother of Michael and his wife Nancy of Needham, Dr. Alfred and his wife Marjorie of CA, and Julie Seelig and her husband Michael of Vancouver. Also survived by several devoted nieces and nephews. Graveside Service on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Crawford St. Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury at 1:00 pm. Remembrances in memory of Stephen may be made to The Price Center, 27 Christina St., Newton, MA 02461. Arrangements by brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019