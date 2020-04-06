|
NORTON, Stephen J. Jr. "Buddy" Of South Boston, passed away on April 4, 2020 after a long illness, at 82, 18 days short of what would have been his 83rd birthday. He was predeceased in life by his longtime partner Marie (Falcone) Hardy, son Brian, daughter Maura, sisters Margaret (Logan) Coughlin and Claire (Logan) Capeless, brothers Thomas "Buddy" Logan and Ronald Logan, and parents Stephen, Sr. and Veronica (Joyce) and Thomas and Mary (Norton) Logan. Buddy is survived by his son Stephen of South Boston, daughter Kerry and her husband David LaRosa of Milton, sisters Janice (Logan) Kussman of Quincy and Joan (Norton) MacQueen of South Weymouth and brother Ronald of Abington. He is also survived by his grandchildren Brendan, Erika, Marisa, Genevieve and Gerard Leard, Sean, Reid and Evan Norton, and MacKennan Mainey. He is also survived by Marilyn (Walsh) Norton of Humarock, and many other relatives. Buddy served as a proud United States Marine for 3 years before becoming a longtime timekeeper for ITO, and was involved with the South Boston Youth Hockey League for decades, including serving as its president for 20 years. Buddy fell in love with the Lake Winnepesaukee area back in the late 1960s and finally got a vacation spot years later, spending close to 30 years there during the summertime. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to or the South Boston Youth Hockey League in Buddy's name. Funeral Service and interment private. O'Brien Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020