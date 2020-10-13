1/1
STEPHEN J. TRIPI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRIPI, Stephen J. Of Lexington, October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Cain) Tripi. Loving father of Stephen J. Tripi Jr. "SJ" and his partner, Natasha O"Hare, of Wakefield and Danielle Chesley and her husband, Adam, of Tyngsboro. Devoted brother of Jack Tripi of Woburn and his late wife, Patricia, and Joseph Tripi and his wife, Robin, of Andover. He is also survived by one grandchild, Jack, and by many nieces and nephews.

Steve was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Cambridge and graduate of Northeastern University. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Steve was a financial analyst at Honeywell International, Inc. and with RSA.

Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and loved a good political debate. He will be remembered for his love of family and larger than life personality.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, October 15 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON from 5 pm to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday. October 16 at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children - Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment, Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington

781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Brigid Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved