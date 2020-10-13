TRIPI, Stephen J. Of Lexington, October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary (Cain) Tripi. Loving father of Stephen J. Tripi Jr. "SJ" and his partner, Natasha O"Hare, of Wakefield and Danielle Chesley and her husband, Adam, of Tyngsboro. Devoted brother of Jack Tripi of Woburn and his late wife, Patricia, and Joseph Tripi and his wife, Robin, of Andover. He is also survived by one grandchild, Jack, and by many nieces and nephews.
Steve was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Cambridge and graduate of Northeastern University. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Steve was a financial analyst at Honeywell International, Inc. and with RSA.
Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and loved a good political debate. He will be remembered for his love of family and larger than life personality.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday, October 15 at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON from 5 pm to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday. October 16 at Saint Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington at 11 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Boston, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment, Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington
