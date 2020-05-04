Boston Globe Obituaries
VITAGLIANO, Stephen J. Of Wakefield, May 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Deborah (Peters) Vitagliano and devoted father of the late Michael S. Vitagliano. Cherished brother of Albert "Buddy" Vitagliano and his wife Lisa of Atkinson, NH; Kenneth J. Vitagliano and his wife Nancy of Newton and Paul D. Vitagliano of Wakefield. Loving uncle of Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Hallie and Julia. He also leaves behind many family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private graveside service will be held at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to Home Base 1 Constitution Rd., Charlestown, MA 02129. Stephen was a veteran of the Vietnam War, U.S.M.C. For online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2020
