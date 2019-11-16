Boston Globe Obituaries
HURLEY, Stephen Joseph Jr. Age 73, of West Yarmouth, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, with his loving wife Helen by his side.

Stephen enjoyed many things, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife; Helen L. Hurley (Paletsky) of 50 years. His children; Janice Hurley of Austin, TX, Christine & Bob Mendes of Mendon, MA and Nicky & Peter Geromini of Bellingham, MA, and his seven grandchildren.

Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 3-7pm, at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 Rt. 6A, SANDWICH, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Corpus Christi Parish, 326 Quaker Meeting House Rd., Sandwich, MA, at 11am. Burial will follow at Sandwich Town Cemetery.

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 17, 2019
